Wits consolidate top spot with win over Pirates

A Gladwin Shitolo deflected own goal late in the second half was enough to seal all three points for the Clever Boys.

JOHANNESBURG - Bidvest Wits consolidated their position at the top of the Absa Premiership log by beating Orlando Pirates 1-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night and made it three wins from three.

A Gladwin Shitolo deflected own goal late in the second half was enough to seal all three points for the Clever Boys, who have now scored seven goals and conceded only one from their first three games of the season.

The defeat sees Pirates in sixth place on four points from their first three league fixtures.

Soweto side Kaizer Chiefs are languishing in 13th place as they are yet to register a win after playing three league games and will look to remedy that when they face Maritzburg United on Friday.