Go

Willemse to make Bok debut from bench

Young Stormers utility back, Damian Willemse, will make his Springbok debut from the substitutes bench in the Rugby Championship opener against Argentina at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

Stormers flyhalf Damian Willemse. Picture: AFP
Stormers flyhalf Damian Willemse. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Young Stormers utility back, Damian Willemse will make his Springbok debut from the substitutes bench in the Rugby Championship opener against Argentina at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

Willemse is one of two debutants included by coach Rassie Erasmus on the bench, the other being Bulls openside flank, Marco van Staden. Former captain Eben Etzebeth makes a return to the side after nine months out with injury and will start in the number 4 jersey.

Warren Whiteley and Malcom Marx also return from their respective injuries which kept them out of the June international series against England, while Francois Louw starts at openside with captain Siya Kolisi reverting to a blindside role.

In the backline, Andre Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am form a new centre pairing while Sharks winger Makazole Mapimpi starts in place of the injured Sbu Nkosi on the right wing.

SOUTH AFRICA

Springboks – 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Siya Kolisi (c), 6 Francois Louw, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Lionel Mapoe, 23 Damian Willemse.

