Whiskey tango foxtrot: Cops arrest 3 following liquor truck hijacking
The truck was stopped by six men in two vehicles that were fitted with blue lights.
CAPE TOWN - Police arrested three suspects in Vereeniging and recovered whiskey to the value of about R3 million following the hijacking of a truck carrying alcohol.
The truck was stopped by six men in two vehicles that were fitted with blue lights. The truck driver was put in one of the vehicles and dropped off a few kilometres from where he was hijacked.
The police's Sedibeng Tracing Team responded swiftly to the hijacking incident and found the truck in the yard of a Vereeniging home. The boxes of Jack Daniels Whiskey were being loaded into another truck.
The three suspects were arrested on the premises and will appear in the Johannesburg and Vereeniging magistrate's courts on charges of hijacking and possession of a hijacked truck.
Police are searching for the three other suspects and the other missing cargo.
#sapsGP Swift police action led to the recovery of a hijacked truck & arrest of trio in Vereeniging on 14/08. Police also recovered the cargo (liquor) to the value of about R3 MIL. 3 Accomplices sought. #TrioCrimes #CrimeMustFall #CrimeStop MEhttps://t.co/xcAFgzksfb pic.twitter.com/Va6sKbGQVB— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 15, 2018
