WCED asks police to increase visibility in CT after alleged kidnappings

Two learners were allegedly taken in separate incidents in Zonnebloem over the past two weeks.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has approached police to increase visibility in Zonnebloem following learner abductions.

One was a primary school learner and another was from an independent high school in the area.

Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver says that learners are reportedly being drugged and abducted while travelling to and from school.

One learner claims that the abduction involved a white van.

Shelver says the primary school learner was dropped off on a street in the city and managed to find her way to people she knew.

The high school pupil was dropped off in Durbanville.

Shelver adds the District Social Worker has issued communication to schools in the area.

"We would like to urge parents to exercise caution and to inform their children of the dangers of engaging with and of taking any food or beverage from strangers."

The department will also place the cases on its watching brief system to monitor progress.