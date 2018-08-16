Popular Topics
[WATCH LIVE] #Marikana: Maimane calls for halt to job cuts in mining sector

A total of 44 people were killed during the days of violence amid a protracted wage strike by workers of the North West mine in August 2012.

Miners sit at the 'koppie' in Marikana ahead of a programme to commemorate the Marikana massacre, on 16 August 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
Miners sit at the 'koppie' in Marikana ahead of a programme to commemorate the Marikana massacre, on 16 August 2018. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
52 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Marikana massacre commemoration is currently underway at the site where 34 mineworkers were shot dead by police.

A night vigil was held at the location where the shooting happened; a total of 44 people were killed during the days of violence amid a protracted wage strike by workers of the North West mine in August 2012.

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa will deliver the keynote address, while survivors of the massacre, as well as their families, will also give speeches.

At the same time, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has used the six-year anniversary of the Marikana massacre to call for urgent action to stop retrenchments in the mining industry.

He says failure to do so would be an injustice to the mineworkers who were gunned down by police on this day in 2012.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the commemoration site where thousands of miners have gathered.

WATCH: Remembering Marikana massacre victims 6 years on

Timeline

