JOHANNESBURG - Family, friends and fans are paying tribute to the late Hip-Hop artist Linda 'ProKid' Mkhize at a memorial service at Bassline in Newtown, Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon.

The 37-year-old died last week after suffering a severe seizure.

WATCH LIVE: Linda 'ProKid' Mkhize's memorial service underway