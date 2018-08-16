This video shows how this driver escapes a hijacking in what can be seen as either a courageous or a risky manoeuvre.

This video shows how a Mercedes driver manages to escape a hijacking.

In a video shared on the Autobumbum Facebook page CCTV footage show how a driver enters a parking lot only to be confronted by two armed hijackers who jump out of an Audi that has been following him.

He does not hesitate and reverses through them with one hijacker trying to cling to the door, and drives out the park sideswiping the hijacker's car in the process and drivers off leaving the hijackers stunned. They eventually run to their car and drive away.

Some say he was brave while other's say it was a risky move.

Watch the video below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers