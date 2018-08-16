[WATCH] From RESPECT to Natural Woman: Aretha Franklin's greatest hits

Aretha Franklin passed away on Thursday afternoon aged 76. She had been gravely ill, with family and friends having said their goodbyes earlier in the week.

JOHANNESBURG - The Queen of Soul and first ever woman to be inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame has died.

Aretha Franklin passed away on Thursday afternoon aged 76. She had been gravely ill, with family and friends having said their goodbyes earlier in the week.

Here's a reminder of how and why she's one of history's greatest musicians.