US newspapers push back against Trump's attacks on media
The initiative was started by ‘The Boston Globe’ in response to Donald Trump deriding media reports as 'fake news' and calling journalists enemies of the people.
NEW YORK - More than 300 newspapers have banded together to push back against US President Donald Trump's attacks on journalists.
The initiative was started by The Boston Globe in response to Trump deriding media reports as “fake news” and calling journalists enemies of the people.
Newspapers from Maine to Hawaii have joined the coordinated series of editorials appearing in print and online on Thursday, that speak up for a free and vigorous press.
The New York Times calls Trump’s attacks as dangerous to the lifeblood of democracy, while the Topeka Capital-Journal in Kansas which endorsed Trump in 2016 says they're sinister and destructive and must end now.
But some newspapers declined to take part, The Wall Street Journal argues Trump is entitled to free speech and The Globe’s drive is counter to the very independence it's seeking.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.