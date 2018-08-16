US newspapers push back against Trump's attacks on media

The initiative was started by ‘The Boston Globe’ in response to Donald Trump deriding media reports as 'fake news' and calling journalists enemies of the people.

NEW YORK - More than 300 newspapers have banded together to push back against US President Donald Trump's attacks on journalists.

The initiative was started by The Boston Globe in response to Trump deriding media reports as “fake news” and calling journalists enemies of the people.

Newspapers from Maine to Hawaii have joined the coordinated series of editorials appearing in print and online on Thursday, that speak up for a free and vigorous press.

The New York Times calls Trump’s attacks as dangerous to the lifeblood of democracy, while the Topeka Capital-Journal in Kansas which endorsed Trump in 2016 says they're sinister and destructive and must end now.

But some newspapers declined to take part, The Wall Street Journal argues Trump is entitled to free speech and The Globe’s drive is counter to the very independence it's seeking.

