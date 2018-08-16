Unions: Eskom’s disciplinary action threat undermines us

Talks between Eskom and trade unions reached yet another deadlock on Wednesday, with the power utility declaring a dispute.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) say they aren’t prepared to sign an agreement with Eskom following threats that disciplinary action will be taken against workers who took part in an unprotected strike during wage talks.

Eskom insists that workers who took part in the strike face disciplinary action, as they offer an essential service.

The unions view this development as a provocation and say that it undermines them.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu says: “We’re are ready to sign this agreement. However, following threats to discipline our members, which will lead to dismissals, we’re not going to be part of that, therefore we’re not going to sign this agreement.”

Numsa, the NUM and Solidarity, last week, agreed to Eskom’s three-year wage proposal, which would see workers get an increase of 7.5% in 2018, 7% for the next two years and a once-off payment of R10,000.

