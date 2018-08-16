UCT lecturer faces disciplinary action over toddler rape post

The university has distanced itself from the posts.

CAPE TOWN - A lecturer at the University of Cape Town (UCT) is to face disciplinary action over a disturbing Facebook post.

The lecturer is facing a pre-suspension hearing after he allegedly made sexist and criminally disturbing revelations on social media in which he, among other things, admits to having wanted to rape and kill his two-year-old daughter while suffering from depression.

In the social media rant, he also berated female students for "not being attracted to nerds at school."

The university has distanced itself from the posts.

The institution's Elijah Moholola: "We have ensured that lecturer is not teaching any students as a result of the incident. UCT was made aware of the matter which we found to be very disturbing. We've set up a pre-suspension hearing, from which we will determine if a suspension will be instituted."