UCT lecturer faces disciplinary action over toddler rape post
The university has distanced itself from the posts.
CAPE TOWN - A lecturer at the University of Cape Town (UCT) is to face disciplinary action over a disturbing Facebook post.
The lecturer is facing a pre-suspension hearing after he allegedly made sexist and criminally disturbing revelations on social media in which he, among other things, admits to having wanted to rape and kill his two-year-old daughter while suffering from depression.
In the social media rant, he also berated female students for "not being attracted to nerds at school."
The institution's Elijah Moholola: "We have ensured that lecturer is not teaching any students as a result of the incident. UCT was made aware of the matter which we found to be very disturbing. We've set up a pre-suspension hearing, from which we will determine if a suspension will be instituted."
