Trump loosens limits on when US can deploy cyber weapons - WSJ

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Trump loosens limits on when US can deploy cyber weapons - WSJ

Donald Trump signed an order reversing Presidential Policy Directive 20 that had mapped out an elaborate interagency process before the United States engaged in cyberattacks, the Journal said.

US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP
US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump took steps on Wednesday to loosen limits on when the US government can deploy cyber weapons against adversaries, reversing Obama-era guidelines, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Trump signed an order reversing Presidential Policy Directive 20 that had mapped out an elaborate interagency process before the United States engaged in cyberattacks, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the action.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Although the policy directive signed by former President Barack Obama was classified, its contents were made public when it was leaked in 2013 by former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden, the Journal said.

It was not clear what rules the Trump administration was adopting to replace the Obama-era policy, the Journal said. It said while a number of current US officials confirmed the directive had been reversed, they declined to comment further, citing the classified nature of the process.

One administration official briefed on the decision described it as an “offensive step forward” intended to help support military operations, deter foreign election influence and thwart intellectual property theft by meeting such threats with a more forceful response, the Journal said.

National security adviser John Bolton began the effort to remove the directive after he took up his position in April, the official told the Journal.

Critics of the Obama-era policy have seen it as preventing a quick and forceful response to cyberattacks by involving too many federal agencies in the planning.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA