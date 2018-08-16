Stellenbosch University medical faculty to be first smoking-free campus in SA

From the start of next year, no smoking or the use of any tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and hookah pipes, will be allowed anywhere on the premises of Stellenbosch University’s Medicine and Health Sciences Faculty.

From the start of next year, no smoking or the use of any tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and hookah pipes, will be allowed anywhere on the premises of the Bellville-based facility.

Nicotine-replacement therapy and other interventions to help smokers quit or manage their cravings will be made available.

Experts say that smoking is considered a risk factor for six of the eight leading causes of death, which includes cancer, heart disease and respiratory infections.

Earlier this year, Parliament rolled out a draft bill that will introduce tougher tobacco restrictions and also regulate the use of electronic cigarettes.

The bill has been published for public comment.

The Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill is intended to replace the Tobacco Products Control Act of 1993.

Professor Nico Gey van Pittius, the faculty vice-dean of research, says that the decision was taken to create a healthy and safe environment for everyone on campus.

“The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats in the world. We know that smoking remains the leading avoidable cause of death worldwide and that tobacco kills up to half of its users, which is about six million people per year. It costs a tremendous amount of money, healthcare expenses and loss of production.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)