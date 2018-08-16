Popular Topics
Springs father found guilty of child abuse, rape, attempted murder

Dubbed the 'Springs monster', the man and his wife were arrested at their home in 2014 after one of their children escaped from their family home and asked neighbours for help.

FILE: A 36-year-old South African man, accused of abusing his five children while keeping them captive for more than a decade, stands in court in Springs, east of Johannesburg, on 18 May, 2014. Picture: AFP
FILE: A 36-year-old South African man, accused of abusing his five children while keeping them captive for more than a decade, stands in court in Springs, east of Johannesburg, on 18 May, 2014. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Springs man accused of abusing his five children and holding them hostage for years has been found guilty of rape, attempted murder and child abuse.

Dubbed the "Springs monster", the man and his wife were arrested at their home in 2014 after one of their children escaped from their family home and asked neighbours for help.

The mother of the abused children has been found guilty of child neglect and defeating the ends of justice.

The High Court in Pretoria on Thursday delivered judgment in the case which has been dubbed by media "the house of horrors'.

Sentencing proceedings will start in October.

