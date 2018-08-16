Simon Cowell to receive star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Cowell will be honoured with the landmark accolade as he'll be recognised in the TV category for his long-standing services to the industry.
LONDON - Simon Cowell is set to receive a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on Wednesday.
The 58-year-old music mogul will be honoured with the landmark accolade as he'll be recognised in the TV category for his long-standing services to the industry.
In a statement, the producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies Ana Martinez said: "Simon Cowell has brought a new meaning to talent shows and has made it a mega platform for people to show their talent and tell their tales. His honest, critical evaluation of talent has won him first place in fans' hearts, and a star on our Hollywood Walk of Fame."
It was first announced last year that the X Factor boss would receive the prestigious honour along with fellow Brit Sir Richard Branson, as well as Jennifer Lawrence, Snoop Dogg and the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, whose daughter Bindi was delighted after hearing the news.
At the time of the announcement, she shared a throwback photo of herself and her dad giving a thumbs up sign.
She captioned the image: "I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work (sic)."
Anyone can nominate a celebrity for a Walk of Fame star, with selections eventually made by a Chamber of Commerce committee.
Those honoured, or their sponsoring studios, must pay $40,000 for their star and the recipients have two years to schedule their star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.