Search for missing CT mother & her child (3) continues

CAPE TOWN - The search continues for a missing Cape Town mother and her three-year-old child.

Tasneema Sayed who’s mentally challenged was last seen more than a week ago in the Athlone area.

Director of missing children NGO Pink Ladies Dessie Rechner says: “We’d like everybody to carry on looking because she’s got her three-year-old child her. She’s mentally challenged and depressed, and we need to try and locate her as soon as possible.”