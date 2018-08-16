SAUS: Give #FeesMustFall protesters accused of damaging property amnesty
In July, Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor revealed the extent of the damage caused during the 2016 protests had soared to nearly R800 million.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Union of Students (SAUS) wants registered #FeesMustFall demonstrators accused of damaging property granted special amnesty.
The student union and others in the tertiary education sector on Thursday gave the Higher Education and Training Portfolio Committee an update on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowance payments at universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.
A total of 567 people, including students, were arrested during #FeesMustFall protests in 2016.
The charges included violence, intimidation and malicious damage to property.
SAUS President Misheck Mugabe says they will now lobby government and Parliament to grant students amnesty.
“If the government can pronounce that students were fighting for a genuine, noble cause and introduce free education for the poor and missing middle class, it means that the protests were justified. Therefore, we want to lobby the committee to help us to request the president of the country [Cyril Ramaphosa] and the Department of Justice for an amnesty for those students.”
The universities of Mpumalanga and Venda are the only institutions out of the country's 13 universities not to have reported damages because of the student protests and would not form part of the amnesty call.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
