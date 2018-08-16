Santaco: We won't give up fight to end taxi violence

The national taxi council briefed Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee on Thursday on taxi-related crimes that have plagued the sector.

JOHANNESBURG - The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has assured Parliament that it will not give up on eradicating violence in the volatile minibus taxi industry.

Santaco also listed some of its concerns and the manner in which the government treats taxi operators.

Its president, Phillip Taaibosch, says that operators can wait up to 15 years for operating licences.

He added that the industry is working hard to deal with the violence.

"We will continue to find ways of resolving the issues but what we're not going to do, we're not going to give up in fighting the scourge of violence in the taxi industry. We'll continue doing what we've been doing best."

But ANC MP Livhuhani Mabija says the reasons for the unrest in the industry is due to a poor leadership at the top.

"The taxi industry is in a mess. It's because of the leadership that cannot control their emotions, they're a very bad example to their subordinates."