Santaco: We won't give up fight to end taxi violence
The national taxi council briefed Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee on Thursday on taxi-related crimes that have plagued the sector.
JOHANNESBURG - The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has assured Parliament that it will not give up on eradicating violence in the volatile minibus taxi industry.
The national taxi council briefed Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee on Thursday on taxi-related crimes that have plagued the sector.
Santaco also listed some of its concerns and the manner in which the government treats taxi operators.
Its president, Phillip Taaibosch, says that operators can wait up to 15 years for operating licences.
He added that the industry is working hard to deal with the violence.
"We will continue to find ways of resolving the issues but what we're not going to do, we're not going to give up in fighting the scourge of violence in the taxi industry. We'll continue doing what we've been doing best."
But ANC MP Livhuhani Mabija says the reasons for the unrest in the industry is due to a poor leadership at the top.
"The taxi industry is in a mess. It's because of the leadership that cannot control their emotions, they're a very bad example to their subordinates."
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
Cele reveals chain of corruption in SA criminal justice system
-
UCT lecturer faces disciplinary action over toddler rape post
-
[CARTOON] Flight of the SOEs
-
ANC: Marikana massacre should never have happened
-
UCT acts against lecturer 'who thought of raping own toddler'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.