Resign or faces protests, Nehawu warns NSFAS CEO
NSFAS has been thrust into the spotlight recently with the resignation of chairperson Sizwe Nxasana and revelations of massive backlogs in funds owed to students and universities.
JOHANNESBURG - Nehawu has given the CEO of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) until Thursday to resign or face protests.
The union says it wrote to Steven Zwane on Sunday informing him of its position.
Unions have blamed the leadership at the scheme for the troubles.
Nehawu's Khaya Xaba says if Zwane doesn't resign, the union will picket outside the financial aid organisation's offices until he quits.
“In essence, both Mr Zwane and Mr Nxasana has faced the students and the council. That’s why we feel like they should not be there and we need people who will be occupied with what NSFAS needs to do.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
