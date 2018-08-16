Popular Topics
Residents question timing of Joburg CBD building fire

The old building on the corner of De Villiers and Rissik street caught fire, shortly after city officials left, leaving some families trapped on the roof.

Firefighters attend to a burning building on the corner of De Villiers and Rissik street in Johannesburg. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of a Joburg building have questioned the timing of Thursday afternoon's fire which broke out just two hours after the City of Johannesburg and police raided the premises.

The old building on the corner of De Villiers and Rissik street caught fire leaving some families trapped on the roof.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze three hours later and declared it safe for residents to re-occupy.

The City of Joburg's Lucky Sindane says officials together with the police raided the building after receiving a tip-off that it had been hijacked.

“Unfortunately, it caught fire today two hours after our team, SAPS, and Joburg metro police left the scene. Hijacked properties, as we always say, they’re the biggest problem in the City of Johannesburg.”

Residents have questioned the timing of the fire which broke out shortly after officials left.

This man says it can’t be a coincidence.

“Thirty minutes after I left my house and this happened…”

The building has now been declared safe by emergency services to be occupied, but the majority of residents have lost most of their belongings.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

