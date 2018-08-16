Residents question timing of Joburg CBD building fire

The old building on the corner of De Villiers and Rissik street caught fire, shortly after city officials left, leaving some families trapped on the roof.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of a Joburg building have questioned the timing of Thursday afternoon's fire which broke out just two hours after the City of Johannesburg and police raided the premises.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze three hours later and declared it safe for residents to re-occupy.

#JoburgFire everyone in the building has now been brought down to safety. Emergency services say they will continue to do thorough checks to make sure that no one is inside. KYM pic.twitter.com/imfs3VkiLm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018

The City of Joburg's Lucky Sindane says officials together with the police raided the building after receiving a tip-off that it had been hijacked.

“Unfortunately, it caught fire today two hours after our team, SAPS, and Joburg metro police left the scene. Hijacked properties, as we always say, they’re the biggest problem in the City of Johannesburg.”

This man says it can’t be a coincidence.

“Thirty minutes after I left my house and this happened…”

The building has now been declared safe by emergency services to be occupied, but the majority of residents have lost most of their belongings.

