Ramaphosa agrees to set up inquiry into PIC

The Public Investment Corporation has come under fire after an opposition party alleged that its chief executive Dan Matjila had misused funds.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS..
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS..
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has agreed to set up a commission of inquiry into alleged governance failures at the state-owned pension fund, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages roughly R1.9 trillion of civil servants’ pensions, has come under fire after an opposition party alleged that its chief executive Dan Matjila had misused funds and made careless investment decisions.

The PIC and Matjila have denied any wrongdoing.

The Treasury ordered the probe in July, but it was up to Ramaphosa to formally anoint the process.

“The commission’s terms of reference will include a review of the PIC’s governance and operating model, possible changes to the PIC’s founding legislation and its Memorandum of Incorporation and investment decision-making framework,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

