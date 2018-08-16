Prayer and workout session to be held for Sbahle Mpisane
JOHANNESBURG - A prayer and workout session have been organised by friends and family of celebrity fitness guru Sbahle Mpisane for this Sunday.
Mpisane was involved in a serious car accident in Durban on Women's Day. She was admitted to hospital in a critical condition but is said to be on the mend.
Her boyfriend and soccer star Itumeleng Khune called on fans and members of the public to join the session, which will be held at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Idols winner and gospel star Khaya Mthethwa will lead prayers.
Sbahle’s friends and family are so grateful for all the care and concern shown for her over the past week. To continue to show your support for Sbahle, please join us this Sunday afternoon for a time of celebrating what Sbahle loves doing: fitness and prayer. [Please note: no#FB pic.twitter.com/572s2BiOiE— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) August 16, 2018
