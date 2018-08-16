Political role-players in Marikana massacre must be charged - lawyer
Today marks six years since the massacre that saw 34 miners shot dead by police during a violent protracted strike at Lonmin near Rustenburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for the wounded and arrested Marikana miners says the long-awaited apology from President Cyril Ramaphosa is keeping families from finding closure.
Thursday marks six years since the massacre that saw 34 miners shot dead by police during a violent protracted strike at Lonmin near Rustenburg.
Ramaphosa has been highly criticised for a statement he made during the strike when he called for concomitant action against the striking miners. He was a non-executive director at Lonmin at the time.
But the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre found Ramaphosa was not to blame for the shootings on 16 August.
Lawyer Andries Nkome represents some of the miners. He says the political role-players should be charged.
“It cannot be that something of this magnitude could have taken place without political players. In our view, all of the people in that chain ought to be charged.”
However, a year ago, Ramaphosa apologised and said he had no intentions of killing 34 mineworkers in Marikana.
“For nine years of my life I have put everything I had to advance the interests of my work. It could never be that I would say 34 mineworkers should be killed. I have apologised, even as I leader. I am prepared to listen to the advice and counsel of other leaders.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
FW de Klerk Foundation: Probe claims made in 'The lost boys of Bird Island'
-
Cele reveals chain of corruption in SA criminal justice system
-
ANC believes no confidence motion against NMB Mayor Athol Trollip will pass
-
ANC: Marikana massacre should never have happened
-
[CARTOON] Flight of the SOEs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.