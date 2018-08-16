Political role-players in Marikana massacre must be charged - lawyer

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Political role-players in Marikana massacre must be charged - lawyer

Today marks six years since the massacre that saw 34 miners shot dead by police during a violent protracted strike at Lonmin near Rustenburg.

FILE: Crosses on the koppie in Marikana, where 34 miners were killed in a standoff with police on 16 August 2012. Picture: Christa EybersEWN
FILE: Crosses on the koppie in Marikana, where 34 miners were killed in a standoff with police on 16 August 2012. Picture: Christa EybersEWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for the wounded and arrested Marikana miners says the long-awaited apology from President Cyril Ramaphosa is keeping families from finding closure.

Thursday marks six years since the massacre that saw 34 miners shot dead by police during a violent protracted strike at Lonmin near Rustenburg.

Ramaphosa has been highly criticised for a statement he made during the strike when he called for concomitant action against the striking miners. He was a non-executive director at Lonmin at the time.

But the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre found Ramaphosa was not to blame for the shootings on 16 August.

Lawyer Andries Nkome represents some of the miners. He says the political role-players should be charged.
“It cannot be that something of this magnitude could have taken place without political players. In our view, all of the people in that chain ought to be charged.”

However, a year ago, Ramaphosa apologised and said he had no intentions of killing 34 mineworkers in Marikana.

“For nine years of my life I have put everything I had to advance the interests of my work. It could never be that I would say 34 mineworkers should be killed. I have apologised, even as I leader. I am prepared to listen to the advice and counsel of other leaders.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA