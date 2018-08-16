Political role-players in Marikana massacre must be charged - lawyer

Today marks six years since the massacre that saw 34 miners shot dead by police during a violent protracted strike at Lonmin near Rustenburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for the wounded and arrested Marikana miners says the long-awaited apology from President Cyril Ramaphosa is keeping families from finding closure.

Thursday marks six years since the massacre that saw 34 miners shot dead by police during a violent protracted strike at Lonmin near Rustenburg.

Ramaphosa has been highly criticised for a statement he made during the strike when he called for concomitant action against the striking miners. He was a non-executive director at Lonmin at the time.

But the Farlam Commission of Inquiry into the Marikana massacre found Ramaphosa was not to blame for the shootings on 16 August.

Lawyer Andries Nkome represents some of the miners. He says the political role-players should be charged.

“It cannot be that something of this magnitude could have taken place without political players. In our view, all of the people in that chain ought to be charged.”

However, a year ago, Ramaphosa apologised and said he had no intentions of killing 34 mineworkers in Marikana.

“For nine years of my life I have put everything I had to advance the interests of my work. It could never be that I would say 34 mineworkers should be killed. I have apologised, even as I leader. I am prepared to listen to the advice and counsel of other leaders.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)