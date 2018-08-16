-
People trapped inside burning building in Joburg CBD
Three fire trucks, paramedics and other emergency services are on the scene trying to extinguish the blaze.
JOHANNESBURG - People are trapped inside a burning building in Johannesburg CBD and it’s not yet clear what sparked the fire on Rissik Street.
Three fire trucks, paramedics and other emergency services are on the scene trying to extinguish the blaze.
A thick cloud of smoke is billowing out of the building on the corner of De Villiers and Rissik street.
The scene has been cordoned off with yellow tape while a large crowd of onlookers gathers around.
Additional firefighters, ambulances and emergency services are being deployed to the scene while police have also arrived.
Officials have told Eyewitness News some people are still trapped and at least two people have been seen waving from the top of the building.
Firefighters are now inside trying to extinguish the blaze and rescue those still inside.
EWN Reporter @MiaLindeque is in Johannesburg CBD where a residential building is on fire. KYM pic.twitter.com/k8BVQjbsIz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018
