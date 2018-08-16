Over 20 people arrested in George taxi protests
Protesting drivers also gathered at the Go George bus depot earlier on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - More than 20 people have been arrested on charges of public violence in connection with an ongoing taxi protest in George.
The taxi industry in George has embarked on a strike over the past few days and their grievances include the impounding of taxis, among others.
The police's Malcolm Poje: “We have arrested more than 20 people for public violence… [they] took out some of the pavement on the sidewalk and started throwing them at people, they also pelted police members [with stones].”
Meanwhile, the George Municipality's Debra Sauwer says the demonstration has impacted the Go George service.
