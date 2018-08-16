Outa: Intent to suspend Transnet execs proof Gordhan is cleaning up SOEs

The parastatal’s board intends to place Siyabonga Gama, Thamsanqa Jiyane and Lindiwe Mdletshe on precautionary suspension.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has welcomed the intention to suspend three Transnet executives, saying its further proof that Minister Pravin Gordhan is cleaning state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as promised.

The parastatal’s board on Wednesday served notices on Siyabonga Gama, Thamsanqa Jiyane and Lindiwe Mdletshe.

Several forensic reports have implicated the trio in contravention of the Constitution and other legislation, as well as tampering with tender criteria.

The board intends to place the three on precautionary suspension while the investigations are concluded.

Rudie Heyneke, Outa Portfolio Manager for Transport, says there appears to be strong evidence against Gama.

“It appears to us that he didn’t apply his mind and his oversight with the locomotive acquisitions. We think that the trip in January 2016 to Dubai, sponsored by the Guptas, really looked away to the looting that was happening under his watch.”

