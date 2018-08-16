NPA sets record straight on Silas Ramaite’s 2011 arrest
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Ramaite following the Constitutional Court ruling on Monday which declared Shaun Abrahams appointment invalid.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has clarified that the drunk-driving case its newly-appointed acting head Silas Ramaite was facing was withdrawn five years ago.
Reports about the advocate’s 2011 arrest following a car crash surfaced in the last few days.
NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku says a prosecutor assessed the case against Dr Ramaite in 2013 and decided against going ahead because there was no reasonable prospect of success.
He says there were numerous irregularities in the manner blood was taken from Ramaite and the other drivers involved in the crash - and the police’s version of events suggested there was no case.
“One of them said they were fine. The other said he’d not taken them for blood tests, he only took them because the other one alleged that the other is drunk.”
The president has less than three months to appoint a permanent prosecutions boss.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
