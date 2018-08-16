NMB opposition councillors to continue lobbying for Trollip’s removal

The Council could not proceed because it did not have a quorum following a walkout by the Patriotic Alliance.

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay opposition parties say Thursday’s halted motion of no confidence in the mayor is not a defeat.

The motion against Democratic Alliance (DA) Mayor Athol Trollip was brought by the African National Congress (ANC), the United Democratic Movement (UDM), the Economic Freedom Fighters and other smaller parties.

The ANC’s Andile Lungisa says Thursday’s failed motion guarantees mayor Trollip another week in office.

“No, he's still the mayor for a few days. They must convene the meeting within five working days. Today is Thursday, I think by Thursday next week the same items will be debated, especially the motions of no confidence.”

African Christian Democratic Party councillor Lance Grootboom says service delivery will be affected by the motions brought forward by the opposition, but the UDM’s Mongameli Bobani says this is not true.

“We are not in government, they are in government. They are a minority government, they are not even supposed to mention that. It clearly shows they are an illegal government because they don’t have the majority to run the city.”

Speaker Jonathan Lawack now has to set a date for another council meeting, in which motions of no confidence will be debated.

