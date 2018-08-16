Newtown to host memorial service for ProKid

US and Mexico to set up joint team to fight drug cartels
The 37-year-old died last week after suffering a severe seizure.
JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service for hip-hop artist ProKid will be held in Newtown on Thursday afternoon.
Hundreds of messages have since been shared on social media by his peers and fans, who have described him as an extraordinary rap artist who used his music to document South Africa's township culture.
It’s understood that he'll be laid to rest on Sunday.
