Music fratenity mourns loss of Aretha Franklin

JOHANNESBURG - International musicians who have worked with or influenced by Aretha Franklin have paid tribute to the Queen of Soul.

Franklin died on Thursday, aged 76.

She announced her retirement from making music early last year so she could spend more time with her grandchildren and her family.

She was born in Memphis but raised in Detroit from the age of five and has enjoyed a career packed with highlights and unique achievements since her first album was released back in 1956.

Franklin had over 20 number one singles in the US and won the Grammy for Best R&B Vocal Performance eight years in a row - from 1968 to 1975 and in 1987 - she was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame.

Elton John, Kelly Rowland, Annie Lennox, Barbara Streisand and Lenny Kravitz are among celebrities who've tweeted their tributes.

The whole world will miss her but will always rejoice in her remarkable legacy. The Queen is dead. Long live the Queen. #RIPArethaFranklin



Elton xx — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 16, 2018

Although Aretha was known as the #QueenofSoul, i called her Hip Hop because of the Incredible break that’s in this song. You had to be quick to percussively EXTEND the break — DJs you KNOW.

Aretha, Rest In Peace. #RIP #RipArethaFranklin #HHPPT pic.twitter.com/HsWI0hFbFK — Grandmaster Flash (@DJFlash4eva) August 16, 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) August 16, 2018

The Queen of Soul has left this earth to sit on her throne in heaven. How blessed we were to hear the best that God had to offer in her voice. RESPECT!

📷: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/v9OxtyrZ74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 16, 2018

An unbelievable woman and voice. It was an honor to meet and perform with the Queen of Soul. RIP Aretha Franklin ❤️💔https://t.co/BQBtdPuoZO — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) August 16, 2018

The moment I wake up, before I put on my make up, I say a little prayer for you — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) August 16, 2018

As the One and Only ‘ Queen of Soul ‘ Aretha Franklin was simply peerless. She has reigned supreme, and will always be held in the highest firmament of stars as the most exceptional vocalist, performer and recording artist the world has ever been privileged to witness (1/3) — Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) August 16, 2018

This photo was taken in 2012 when Aretha & I performed at a tribute celebration for our friend Marvin Hamlisch. It’s difficult to conceive of a world without her. Not only was she a uniquely brilliant singer,but her commitment to civil rights made an indelible impact on the world pic.twitter.com/Px9zVB90MM — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 16, 2018

Today we have lost one of the greatest. She will always be remembered and admired. Aretha Franklin, rest in peace. We love you. — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) August 16, 2018

this is truly a sad day. rest peacefully queen. icon. my sincere condolences to her family. #ArethaFranklin — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) August 16, 2018