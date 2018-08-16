MPs told about continued delays with NSFAS funding
A higher education and training portfolio committee’s analysis of upfront payment to universities and vocational colleges shows how delays in funding are still occurring.
CAPE TOWN - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is still facing a number of challenges as it struggles to pay students on time.
A higher education and training portfolio committee’s analysis of upfront payment to universities and vocational colleges shows how delays in funding are still occurring.
Thursday’s meeting of MPs, NSFAS, and tertiary education officials follows the recent resignation of the scheme’s chairperson Sizwe Nxasana who was appointed to help turn around the organisation three years ago.
Committee chairperson Connie September says funding challenges are making life difficult particularly for students living with disabilities.
She says special focus needs to be given to disability funding which has to be finalised in the first month of each academic year.
The main challenges raised by the committee are also related to the scheme’s IT system.
“Funding for students living with disabilities has to be fast-tracked who are most of the time - and our oversight does echo this - that are most of the time being forgotten. And that these students are not able to study without assistive devices and cannot be denied the right to fair chances of success.”
NSFAS says the appointment of an administrator to take over will place it in a better position going into the 2019 academic year.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
FW de Klerk Foundation: Probe claims made in 'The lost boys of Bird Island'
-
UCT lecturer faces disciplinary action over toddler rape post
-
Cele reveals chain of corruption in SA criminal justice system
-
Springs father found guilty of child abuse, rape, attempted murder
-
Athol Trollip remains NMB mayor as no-confidence motion fails
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.