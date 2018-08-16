Molefe won’t reveal reason for Transnet suspension notices
The board on Tuesday notified Gama, as well as chief procurement officer Thamsanqa Jiyane and supply chain manager Lindiwe Mdletshe, that it intends to suspend them.
JOHANNESBURG - Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe has refused to reveal the reason behind the intention to suspend CEO Siyabonga Gama.
The board on Tuesday notified Gama, as well as chief procurement officer Thamsanqa Jiyane and supply chain manager Lindiwe Mdletshe, that it intends to suspend them.
Transnet is dealing with allegations of corruption and regulatory violations, amounting to billions of rand, related to diesel and electric train contracts.
Speaking on the Karima Brown Show, Molefe said it wouldn’t be “proper” to ventilate the reasons before the disciplinary hearing begins.
“All I’m saying is that we’re a state company that uses taxpayers’ money and has directives. We cannot allow the money of the taxpayer to be used in a manner that disregards due process and public finance management requirements.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
Popular in Business
-
[CARTOON] Flight of the SOEs
-
#RandReport: Rand slumps after Moody's warning, stocks tumble
-
Gordhan: Full impact of state capture at SOEs still to be understood
-
Eskom, trade unions deadlock over disciplinary proceedings
-
Eskom declares dispute with unions amid wage talks
-
Report: Transnet CEO, 2 officials served with notices of intention to suspend
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.