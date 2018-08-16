Molefe won’t reveal reason for Transnet suspension notices

The board on Tuesday notified Gama, as well as chief procurement officer Thamsanqa Jiyane and supply chain manager Lindiwe Mdletshe, that it intends to suspend them.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe has refused to reveal the reason behind the intention to suspend CEO Siyabonga Gama.

Transnet is dealing with allegations of corruption and regulatory violations, amounting to billions of rand, related to diesel and electric train contracts.

Speaking on the Karima Brown Show, Molefe said it wouldn’t be “proper” to ventilate the reasons before the disciplinary hearing begins.

“All I’m saying is that we’re a state company that uses taxpayers’ money and has directives. We cannot allow the money of the taxpayer to be used in a manner that disregards due process and public finance management requirements.”

