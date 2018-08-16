Molefe: Unlawful, negligent behaviour from Transnet top execs won't be tolerated

Transnet is dealing with allegations of corruption and regulatory violations amounting to billions of rand related to diesel and electric train contracts.

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet board chairperson Popo Molefe says that unlawful and negligent behaviour by top management will not be tolerated.

The board on Wednesday notified CEO Siyabonga Gama of its intention to suspend him.

It also notified chief procurement officer, Thamsanqa Jiyane, and supply chain manager, Lindiwe Mdletshe, that it intends to suspend them too.

Speaking on the Karima Brown Show, Molefe says that the officials will be given an opportunity to motivate why they shouldn't be suspended.

"We live in a constitutional democracy where we believe in the rule of law and I think it is required that when you are going to suspend a person then give them the opportunity to be heard, you want to give the opportunity to tell us why we should not proceed to suspend them."