Mathunjwa: Marikana massacre is a crime against humanity

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mathunjwa: Marikana massacre is a crime against humanity

Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa says the International Criminal Court should hold those responsible accountable.

A cross erected on the Koppie after the massacre as a symbol of the lives lost in Marikana. Picture: EWN.
A cross erected on the Koppie after the massacre as a symbol of the lives lost in Marikana. Picture: EWN.
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) President Joseph Mathunjwa has described the Marikana massacre as a crime against humanity.

He says the International Criminal Court (ICC) should hold those responsible accountable.

Mathunjwa was delivering the keynote speech at the Marikana commemoration event where thousands of miners gathered to remember the 34 miners who were gunned down by police on this day in 2012.

He says the massacre should be reclassified as a crime against humanity.

“It will require that those who issued the command to be brought before the ICC at The Hague in the Netherlands. No wonder our government recently wanted to pulling out as a member of the ICC.”

Mathunjwa says justice must be served for those who lost their lives.

“The day of the commander is coming; the legacy of the massacre will never go away until justice is served.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA