Mathunjwa: Marikana massacre is a crime against humanity
Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa says the International Criminal Court should hold those responsible accountable.
JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) President Joseph Mathunjwa has described the Marikana massacre as a crime against humanity.
He says the International Criminal Court (ICC) should hold those responsible accountable.
Mathunjwa was delivering the keynote speech at the Marikana commemoration event where thousands of miners gathered to remember the 34 miners who were gunned down by police on this day in 2012.
#MarikanaMassacre Widows of the mine workers killed 6 years ago lit candles and now holding wreaths as they remember their loved ones. PP pic.twitter.com/i1wp3AvtTa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018
He says the massacre should be reclassified as a crime against humanity.
“It will require that those who issued the command to be brought before the ICC at The Hague in the Netherlands. No wonder our government recently wanted to pulling out as a member of the ICC.”
Mathunjwa says justice must be served for those who lost their lives.
“The day of the commander is coming; the legacy of the massacre will never go away until justice is served.”
#MarikanaCommemoration Miners here in Marikana remember their 34 colleagues, who were killed by police in 2012. PP pic.twitter.com/yQj1qAkksA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
People trapped inside burning building in Joburg CBD
-
FW de Klerk Foundation: Probe claims made in 'The lost boys of Bird Island'
-
Search for missing CT mother & her child (3) continues
-
Athol Trollip remains NMB mayor as no-confidence motion fails
-
Ramaphosa agrees to set up inquiry into PIC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.