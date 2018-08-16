Mathunjwa: Marikana massacre is a crime against humanity

Amcu President Joseph Mathunjwa says the International Criminal Court should hold those responsible accountable.

JOHANNESBURG - Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) President Joseph Mathunjwa has described the Marikana massacre as a crime against humanity.

He says the International Criminal Court (ICC) should hold those responsible accountable.

Mathunjwa was delivering the keynote speech at the Marikana commemoration event where thousands of miners gathered to remember the 34 miners who were gunned down by police on this day in 2012.

#MarikanaMassacre Widows of the mine workers killed 6 years ago lit candles and now holding wreaths as they remember their loved ones. PP pic.twitter.com/i1wp3AvtTa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018

He says the massacre should be reclassified as a crime against humanity.

“It will require that those who issued the command to be brought before the ICC at The Hague in the Netherlands. No wonder our government recently wanted to pulling out as a member of the ICC.”

Mathunjwa says justice must be served for those who lost their lives.

“The day of the commander is coming; the legacy of the massacre will never go away until justice is served.”

#MarikanaCommemoration Miners here in Marikana remember their 34 colleagues, who were killed by police in 2012. PP pic.twitter.com/yQj1qAkksA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)