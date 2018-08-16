Popular Topics
Maths, science key to dealing with SA’s social problems, says Phakeng

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng was speaking at the educate maths and science exam revision at the movies program launch on Thursday in Sandton.

UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng says maths and science are the foundation for research and fundamental services in the country. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng says maths and science are the foundation for research and fundamental services in the country. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT) Mamokgethi Phakeng says the fields of maths and science are key to dealing with issues plaguing society.

Phakeng was speaking at the Educate Maths and Science exam revision at the movies program launch on Thursday in Sandton.

The program is made up of 10 pre-recorded maths and science sessions and will be broadcast to 14 digitised Ster-Kinekor cinemas.

Underserviced schools in townships around the country have been invited to participate in the program which takes place between July and September each year.

Tutors will also help students prepare for their matric finals.

Phakeng says maths is the foundation for positive change.

“Dealing with the problems of the bottom billions starts from health and you cannot get into those areas if you don’t have mathematics. Maths and science are key to dealing with the problems that affect the most disadvantaged in our world.”

She says the program helps students beyond the textbook.

“Getting students from the townships to maths tutoring is important because not only do they get to hear different ways of explaining, but they get to interact with their peers from different schools. So, they get a different kind of challenge when they interact with their peers from the same similar struggles.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

