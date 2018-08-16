Maths, science key to dealing with SA’s social problems, says Phakeng
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng was speaking at the educate maths and science exam revision at the movies program launch on Thursday in Sandton.
JOHANNESBURG – Vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT) Mamokgethi Phakeng says the fields of maths and science are key to dealing with issues plaguing society.
Phakeng was speaking at the Educate Maths and Science exam revision at the movies program launch on Thursday in Sandton.
The program is made up of 10 pre-recorded maths and science sessions and will be broadcast to 14 digitised Ster-Kinekor cinemas.
Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Enver Surty was in attendance and spoke about the success of such programs. He says collaboration between sponsors and government is needed to ensure the programs like this continue. pic.twitter.com/I2dSwF8aZu— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018
Underserviced schools in townships around the country have been invited to participate in the program which takes place between July and September each year.
Tutors will also help students prepare for their matric finals.
Phakeng says maths is the foundation for positive change.
“Dealing with the problems of the bottom billions starts from health and you cannot get into those areas if you don’t have mathematics. Maths and science are key to dealing with the problems that affect the most disadvantaged in our world.”
She says the program helps students beyond the textbook.
“Getting students from the townships to maths tutoring is important because not only do they get to hear different ways of explaining, but they get to interact with their peers from different schools. So, they get a different kind of challenge when they interact with their peers from the same similar struggles.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
People trapped inside burning building in Joburg CBD
-
FW de Klerk Foundation: Probe claims made in 'The lost boys of Bird Island'
-
Athol Trollip remains NMB mayor as no-confidence motion fails
-
Search for missing CT mother & her child (3) continues
-
Ramaphosa agrees to set up inquiry into PIC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.