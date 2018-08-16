Lonmin workers arrive for Marikana massacre commemoration
A total of 44 people were killed during the days of violence amid a protracted wage strike by workers of the North West mine in August 2012.
JOHANNESBURG - Workers at Lonmin mine in Marikana have started arriving at the massacre commemoration site to remember 34 of their colleagues who were shot dead by police in 2012.
A night vigil was held at the location where the shooting happened. A total of 44 people were killed during the days of violence amid a protracted wage strike by workers of the North West mine in August 2012.
#MarikanaCommemoration Some mine workers choose to wait for the commencement of the program on the “Small Koppie”. pic.twitter.com/0sv0sOJwjc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018
A group of men wearing blankets and holding knobkerries can be seen at the entrance of Lonmin mine, turning away those arriving for work.
Only those attending the Marikana commemoration event are being allowed through.
This miner said they’ve made progress since 2012.
“Most of the things we did achieve. Things can’t be done in one day. But it can take some time. I think we’re on the right track.”
Preparations are still getting underway, with the official programme set to begin just before midday.
#MarikanaCommemoration people bussed in as preparations for the commencement of the Programme continues. PP pic.twitter.com/LwTJ08yW0g— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018
