[LISTEN] Presidency to seek legal fees refund from Zuma?
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown speaks to journalist Karyn Maughan about claims that the Presidency may seek legal fees refund from former president Jacob Zuma.
JOHANNESBURG - TimesLive has reported that the Presidency has hinted it may seek legal fees refund from former President Jacob Zuma, depending on the outcome of a court challenge to state funding of his corruption trial defence.
It has also admitted that large amounts of documentation linked to the state’s multimillion-rand funding of Zuma’s legal fees are missing or have been destroyed “due to their age”.
The report, written by Karyn Maughan, further states that the government has paid a total of R16.7-million for Zuma’s legal fees‚ but it is likely that this amount will be disputed.
Maughan joins Talk Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown to discuss how the Presidency has paid for the legal fees, what it will potentially do or will not do and Zuma’s new lawyer’s argument around insisting that the former president continues to receive money to fund his legal fees.
For more information listen to the audio above.
