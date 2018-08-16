[LISTEN] ‘Marikana police cannot be charged with murder’

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala speaks to David Bruce who says officers who fired live rounds of ammunition at the miners in 2012 can only be charged with attempted murder.

JOHANNESBURG – Independent researcher David Bruce has released a comprehensive report on the Marikana massacre on its 6th anniversary.

It has emerged that striking mineworkers did not attack police at the small koppie, despite police testimony of protesters having shot at police.

The report finds that some police thought they were under fire from the miners when it was in fact bullets from their colleagues approaching from the other side of the area.

Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala speaks to Bruce who has attempted to uncover what happened at the infamous 'Scene Two' in Marikana.

Bruce adds that officers who fired live rounds of ammunition at the miners in 2012 cannot be charged with murder but attempted murder.

“The purpose of my report is to try to provide an overall account and explanation for what happened at 'Scene Two'. The evidence is certainly compelling in many ways, there are photographs showing positions from which people were being fired at.”

