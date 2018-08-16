[LISTEN] Kodwa: ANC emphatically against mining sector retrenchments
Radio 702 | Radio 702's Karima Brown interviews the ANC's head of presidency, Zizi Kodwa.
JOHANNESBURG – The ANC’s Zizi Kodwa says the party is emphatically against any form of retrenchment.
Kodwa made the remarks during an interview on Radio 702, in response to potential job losses in the mining industry.
“Some of the reckless statements made by mines, whether it be Impala Platinum or Goldfields… the assumption they make is that some of the difficulties they face are as a result of productivity when it’s in fact to the contrary. It’s not because of productivity. It’s some of the irrational managerial decisions taken.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
