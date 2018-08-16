[LISTEN] City of CT clears air on CBD parking fees

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies interviews the City of Cape Town’s Brett Heron.

CAPE TOWN - Brett Heron has rejected reports which suggest kerbside parking fees in the Cape Town CBD will increase from R130 to R400 per day.

“I haven’t seen the story. But let me tell you the journalist didn’t ask about the R400 because if he had I would have told him that its nonsense as I’ve told him before. I don’t know why he keeps writing the same story over and over. We have a parking plan we’ll take through council.”

