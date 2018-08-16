[LISTEN] Author Gavin Evans on allegations in Mark Minnie's book

CapeTalk | CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies speaks to ‘Dancing Shoes Is Dead’ author Gavin Evans, who also reported on alleged paedophilia by some ministers and high-ranking apartheid officials, about what his book uncovered.

CAPE TOWN - Questions remain around the death of Mark Minnie, the co-author of the controversial book The Lost Boys of Bird Island, who was found dead in Port Elizabeth on Monday night.

Amid the stories about the book, which looked at alleged paedophilia by some ministers and high-ranking apartheid officials, and the death of Minnie, there’ve been two other suicides that people are asking questions about as well.

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies speaks to Dancing Shoes Is Dead author Gavin Evans, who also made the same dark discovery, about what his book uncovered.

Evans first began investigating the allegations back in the 90s and even interviewed Magnus Malan.

He says he also spoke to Minnie back in the 90s regarding his investigations on the allegations.

“The apartheid state, besides from all its other evils, was deeply corrupt. And having a paedophile network involving some of the key players just adds to the picture of what a terrible disgusting system it was.”

