[LISTEN] Author Gavin Evans on allegations in Mark Minnie's book
CapeTalk | CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies speaks to ‘Dancing Shoes Is Dead’ author Gavin Evans, who also reported on alleged paedophilia by some ministers and high-ranking apartheid officials, about what his book uncovered.
CAPE TOWN - Questions remain around the death of Mark Minnie, the co-author of the controversial book The Lost Boys of Bird Island, who was found dead in Port Elizabeth on Monday night.
Amid the stories about the book, which looked at alleged paedophilia by some ministers and high-ranking apartheid officials, and the death of Minnie, there’ve been two other suicides that people are asking questions about as well.
CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies speaks to Dancing Shoes Is Dead author Gavin Evans, who also made the same dark discovery, about what his book uncovered.
Evans first began investigating the allegations back in the 90s and even interviewed Magnus Malan.
He says he also spoke to Minnie back in the 90s regarding his investigations on the allegations.
“The apartheid state, besides from all its other evils, was deeply corrupt. And having a paedophile network involving some of the key players just adds to the picture of what a terrible disgusting system it was.”
For more information listen to the audio above.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] City of CT clears air on CBD parking fees
-
[LISTEN] Kodwa: ANC emphatically against mining sector retrenchments
-
[LISTEN] 'SA's current economic woes down to years of maladministration'
-
[LISTEN] ‘Ma Sobukwe's margin in the history books cannot be erased’
-
[LISTEN] What’s the psychology of unemployment?
-
[LISTEN] Should petting zoos be banned in SA?
-
[LISTEN] ANC accuses DA-led Tshwane metro of corruption
-
[LISTEN] Jacques Pauw: Minnie could have written suicide note under duress
-
[LISTEN] 'No verse in the Quran that says women should cover their faces'
-
[LISTEN] SAIRR: AfriForum correct on farm expropriation list
-
[LISTEN] How the City of Joburg is dealing with CBD muggings
-
[LISTEN] ‘DA in real trouble over Mashaba & Zille tweets’
-
[LISTEN] Author reveals details of research on Steinhoff scandal
-
[LISTEN] Why the rand is going down, down, down…
-
[LISTEN] Nxasana: I stood my ground against Zuma
-
[LISTEN] Akiki dolls promote positive self-image among African girls
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about sextortion
-
[LISTEN] SA's economy in real trouble?
-
[LISTEN] What’s next for Zimbabwe’s opposition after elections?
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] UJ claims Joburg bragging rights, UKZN & UWC without wins
-
[LISTEN] Motsepe’s ARC to own SA’s first black-owned bank
-
[LISTEN] HHP remembers ProKid
-
[LISTEN] Jansen: Zuma's fees announcement caused havoc for NSFAS
-
[LISTEN] Why 'pink tax' is a real struggle for women
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.