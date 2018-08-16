Lee Kasumba packs her bags for Port Harcourt in Nigeria

Broadcaster and podcast host Lee Kasumba gives a preview of her anticipated journey to the West African nation.

Africa connected with Standard Bank will be sending broadcaster and podcast host Lee Kasumba to West Africa.

Kasumba will be touching down in Nigeria but she won't be visiting popular Abuja or Lagos.

Port Harcourt will be the centre of attention during this leg of the trip.

Port Harcourt plays an important role in the Nigerian economy. Lee Kasumba, broadcaster and podcast host

It's in Rivers State which is the richest region in Nigeria. Lee Kasumba, broadcaster and podcast host

Port Harcourt is literally the heart of the Oil and Petroleum industry. Lee Kasumba, broadcaster and podcast host

This article first appeared on 702 : Lee Kasumba packs her bags for Port Harcourt in Nigeria