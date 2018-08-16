Ledesma names first Argentina team as head coach

Augustine Creevy will captain the side from the hooker position, while Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer and Javier Ortego Desio form a formidable loose trio combination.

JOHANNESBURG - Mario Ledesma has named his first Argentina match day 23 squad for the Rugby Championship opener against South Africa at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

Nicolas Sanchez, who is bound for the French Top 14 after the completion of the Rugby Championship, starts at flyhalf in partnership with his Jaguares half-back partner Gonzalo Bertranou.

Ramiro Moyano, Bautista Delguy and Emiliano Boffelli complete a dangerous back three.

There is also firepower coming from the bench in Santiago Garcia Botta and Santiago Medrano the two replacement front rowers who are strong scrummagers while Martin Landajo returns to the Pumas outfit for the first time in over a year.