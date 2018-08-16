Khayelitsha protesters set roof of OR Tambo Hall on fire
Metro Police say three people have been arrested on charges of arson after the fire was extinguished.
CAPE TOWN - Protesters have on Thursday started a fire on the roof of the OR Tambo Hall in Khayelitsha.
Metro Police say three people have been arrested on charges of arson.
The fire has been extinguished.
Protest near OR Tambo mew way road Khayelitsha. Be careful pic.twitter.com/uS2nClUtDY— Hatshepsut (@Kalushikazi) August 15, 2018
The protest has also resulted in the suspension of train services in the area.
The Chris Hani line terminates at Philippi and Metrorail has advised commuters to use alternative transport.
Japhta K Masemola Road is closed to traffic in both directions from Mew Way.
#CentralLineCT #ServiceAleert :— Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) August 16, 2018
Community protest action impacts Chris Hani line service. Note service changes. pic.twitter.com/QxZLPMZPW8
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
People trapped inside burning building in Joburg CBD
-
FW de Klerk Foundation: Probe claims made in 'The lost boys of Bird Island'
-
Athol Trollip remains NMB mayor as no-confidence motion fails
-
Springs father found guilty of child abuse, rape, attempted murder
-
[WATCH LIVE] Linda 'ProKid' Mkhize's memorial service underway
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.