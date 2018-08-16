Khayelitsha protesters set roof of OR Tambo Hall on fire

Metro Police say three people have been arrested on charges of arson after the fire was extinguished.

CAPE TOWN - Protesters have on Thursday started a fire on the roof of the OR Tambo Hall in Khayelitsha.

Metro Police say three people have been arrested on charges of arson.

The fire has been extinguished.

Protest near OR Tambo mew way road Khayelitsha. Be careful pic.twitter.com/uS2nClUtDY — Hatshepsut (@Kalushikazi) August 15, 2018

The protest has also resulted in the suspension of train services in the area.

The Chris Hani line terminates at Philippi and Metrorail has advised commuters to use alternative transport.

Japhta K Masemola Road is closed to traffic in both directions from Mew Way.