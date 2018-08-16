Gauteng Health Dept hopes to increase citizens' life expectancy

Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says that the Gauteng government is working to understand the aging process and lifestyle choices.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says that her department's goal is to increase life expectancy to 70 years.

Ramokgopa was addressing the Women in Health and Wellness Leadership summit in Sandton on Thursday morning.

She says that the Gauteng government is working to understand the aging process and lifestyle choices.

Ramokgopa says that people should use science to equip themselves for healthier lives.

“Scientific breakthroughs have enabled us to understand the aging process. It also relates to how we live as well.”