FW de Klerk Foundation: Probe claims made in 'The lost boys of Bird Island'
Chairperson of the foundation, Dave Stewart, says that like any serious crime, the allegations made by Mark Minnie and co-author Chris Steyn must be probed.
JOHANNESBURG - The FW de Klerk Foundation has called for a proper investigation into allegations made about a paedophile ring which operated in the eighties, allegedly involving three former National Party ministers, including apartheid defense minister, Magnus Malan.
The allegations are made in a new book, The lost boys of Bird Island, which was published last week, a few days before one of the co-authors, Mark Minnie, was found dead with a gun beside him.
Police found a suicide note on the scene where Minnie's body with a bullet to his head was discovered in Port Elizabeth on Monday.
Chairperson of the foundation, Dave Stewart, says information exposed in the book remain allegations until it is properly investigated.
Stewart says that like any serious crime the allegations made by Minnie and co-author Chris Steyn must be probed.
"We would like to see what the truth is about this story. We'll be watching reports in this regard."
Meanwhile, the Freedom Front Plus' Pieter Groenewald has called for the third minister implicated in the paedophile ring to be prosecuted and tested in court.
"I don't care who that person was, whether it was a minister in the previous dispensation or the present one, it doesn't matter. that person must be prosecuted and investigated. Nobody is above the law."
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Joburg driver evades gun-wielding hijackers
-
Cele reveals chain of corruption in SA criminal justice system
-
UCT lecturer faces disciplinary action over toddler rape post
-
[CARTOON] Flight of the SOEs
-
ANC: Marikana massacre should never have happened
-
ANC believes no confidence motion against NMB Mayor Athol Trollip will pass
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.