FW de Klerk Foundation: Probe claims made in 'The lost boys of Bird Island'

Chairperson of the foundation, Dave Stewart, says that like any serious crime, the allegations made by Mark Minnie and co-author Chris Steyn must be probed.

JOHANNESBURG - The FW de Klerk Foundation has called for a proper investigation into allegations made about a paedophile ring which operated in the eighties, allegedly involving three former National Party ministers, including apartheid defense minister, Magnus Malan.

The allegations are made in a new book, The lost boys of Bird Island, which was published last week, a few days before one of the co-authors, Mark Minnie, was found dead with a gun beside him.

Police found a suicide note on the scene where Minnie's body with a bullet to his head was discovered in Port Elizabeth on Monday.

Chairperson of the foundation, Dave Stewart, says information exposed in the book remain allegations until it is properly investigated.

"We would like to see what the truth is about this story. We'll be watching reports in this regard."

Meanwhile, the Freedom Front Plus' Pieter Groenewald has called for the third minister implicated in the paedophile ring to be prosecuted and tested in court.

"I don't care who that person was, whether it was a minister in the previous dispensation or the present one, it doesn't matter. that person must be prosecuted and investigated. Nobody is above the law."