Firefighters rescue trapped families from burning Joburg building

Firefighters managed to make their way to the top of the 10-story building to rescue those trapped, including at least two babies.

JOHANNESBURG - The families who were trapped in a burning Johannesburg building have now been brought to safety as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

Firefighters managed to make their way to the top of the 10-story building to rescue those trapped, including at least two babies.

It’s not yet clear what sparked the fire, but the City of Johannesburg says it broke out just two hours after a team inspected the hijacked premises.

Women with babies on their back have been escorted out of the building to safety.

#JoburgFire everyone in the building has now been brought down to safety. Emergency services say they will continue to do thorough checks to make sure that no one is inside. KYM pic.twitter.com/imfs3VkiLm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018

This woman who doesn’t want to be named spoke to Eyewitness News, with her baby still strapped to her back, describing how she feared for her life.

“Yes, it’s very scary inside there. I don’t know what happened, I just saw the fire.”

Another woman who also jumped to an adjacent building with her baby was too traumatised to speak.

She has been reunited with her other daughter and the relieved family was seen kissing and hugging one another.

The area is still cordoned off with people standing on the pavement, many are wondering where they’ll sleep on Thursday night.

#JoburgFire Firefighters are putting the fire out.



This comes a week after it was revealed that the city of Joburg has only 14 functioning fire engines to service the whole municipality. KYM pic.twitter.com/ISGLqkWfhJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018

EWN Reporter @MiaLindeque is in Johannesburg CBD where a residential building is on fire. KYM pic.twitter.com/k8BVQjbsIz — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 16, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)