Farmworker activist group hails life sentence handed to Lutzville farmer
He was sentenced by the Western Cape High Court sitting in Vredendal on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The defence for a Lutzville farmer who was handed a life sentence for killing a farmworker, wants to appeal.
Martin Visser beat Adam Pieterse to death in 2015.
The Dassiehoek farm owner was arrested more than a year after Pieterse's body was found buried in a shallow grave on another farm outside Vredendal.
He was sentenced by the Western Cape High Court sitting in Vredendal on Wednesday.
There was a delay in sentencing yesterday because Visser attempted to take his own life in the holding cells, during a court adjournment.
Visser was taken to hospital and was later taken back to court for proceedings to continue.
The Rural and Farmworker Development Organisation's Billy Claasen attended court proceedings and has welcomed the sentence.
"I think this was long overdue for farmworkers and it also paved the way for us to look into other cases that have happened in the past so that those cases can be reopened and that we can restore the dignity of farmworkers."
He says that the life sentence is a victory for farmworkers' rights.
