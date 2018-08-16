Eskom, trade unions deadlock over disciplinary proceedings

The dispute, which has been referred to the CCMA, is over a condition that NUM and Numsa raised at wage negotiations that their members not be disciplined for taking part in an unprotected strike last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Talks between Eskom and trade unions NUM, Numsa and Solidarity have reached yet another deadlock with the power utility declaring a dispute.

The dispute, which has been referred to the CCMA, is over a condition that NUM and Numsa raised at wage negotiations that their members not be disciplined for taking part in an unprotected strike last month.

The three unions agreed last week to Eskom’s three-year wage proposal, which will see workers get an increase of 7.5% this year, 7% for the next two years and a once-off payment of R10,000.

Eskom says it reserves its right to follow the disciplinary process against employees in line with the company's disciplinary code.

The power utility's Dikatso Mothae says that while the unions agreed that the company can take action against employees, they demanded that no worker be dismissed.

“They said whatever the outcome of the disciplinary hearings, we should not dismiss any employees. That’s where we deadlocked.”

Eskom says it remains positive that the dispute with the CCMA will be expeditiously resolved.

Meanwhile, the power utility says there is a risk of load shedding for the next month as the power grid recovers.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)