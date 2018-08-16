DNA links Khayelitsha man to rape cases
Aviwe Hoya's on trial in the Western Cape High Court in connection with the rape of five school girls in Kuyasa in Harare.
CAPE TOWN - A suspected serial child rapist who operated in the Khayelitsha area has been linked to the crimes through DNA.
Aviwe Hoya's on trial in the Western Cape High Court in connection with the rape of five schoolgirls in Kuyasa in Harare.
The attacks occurred between 2011 and 2012 and the 26-year-old accused was arrested in 2016.
The schoolgirls were aged between 10 and 18-years-old when they were attacked and sexually assaulted while on their way to or from school.
Doctor Madinani Mokoka examined four of the five victims and says they all showed signs of rape.
A police officer has testified that DNA evidence sent for evaluation later linked Hoya to the crimes.
He was 19-years-old at the time of the first attack.
The accused was only tracked down and arrested in the Eastern Cape two years ago.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
